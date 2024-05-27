Minnesota weather: Scattered showers and coolish Memorial Day

Memorial Day will be on the cooler side with some scattered showers, but the day won’t be a total washout.

Enjoy a bright and dry beginning to Memorial Day. However, clouds will roll in, bringing scattered showers by late morning or early afternoon for the Twin Cities metro.

The initial showers will fade, but there is a chance of redevelopment in the afternoon and evening. Keep an eye out for the occasional pop up shower throughout this time.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side for Memorial Day, with a high of 67 degrees in the metro area. Overnight, a lingering drip is possible as temperatures cool into the 50s with passing clouds.

On Tuesday, northwest breezes pick up, and scattered showers redevelop in the afternoon along the Interstate 35 corridor. Things dry out and warm up slightly for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.

The end of the week turns unsettled, and there is a chance for more showers heading into the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: