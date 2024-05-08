Minnesota weather: Warmer Wednesday, late day scattered rumbles

Much of the state is in store for a warmer and milder Wednesday, but those south of the I-94 corridor could see some scattered rumbles later in the day.

It's a quiet and mild start to Wednesday with a high of around 74 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Temperatures are slightly cooler in southern Minnesota with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Once clouds roll in by the afternoon, there's a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms. These will likely stay in southwestern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities metro could still see a passing shower or rumble.

Winds switch out of the north for Thursday as temperatures dip into the mid-60s, closer to the average of 66 degrees. Temperatures warm back up into the 70s to round out the workweek, and we could see our next round of showers late Friday.

The weekend looks nice with highs in the 70s for the fishing opener and Mother’s Day. Slightly above-average temperatures follow us into the start of the workweek.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: