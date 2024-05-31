Minnesota weather: Heavy rain possible Friday, mostly dry weekend ahead

A wet and gloomy Friday is ahead as several rounds of rain are expected throughout the day and into the evening.

Portions of southern Minnesota and the greater Twin Cities metro could receive 1 to 2+ inches of rainfall on Friday. Multiple rounds of showers, a few thunderstorms, and heavy downpours are possible.

Scattered showers are expected through the morning hours, with a break in the middle of the day. The rain becomes far more widespread late into the afternoon and evening hours, where a few rounds of rain could be heavier at times.

Showers linger overnight and into early Saturday morning, but those quickly move east for a relatively dry weekend. Saturday will be pleasant with afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday is slightly warmer with temperatures in the low 80s. While the day will stay dry, there are chances for late-day storms to round out the weekend.

The start of the week is warm and relatively calm before another round of storms arrives on Tuesday. By midweek, a cold front pushes in, bringing calmer conditions and seasonable temperatures.

