Minnesota weather: Warmer, brighter Thursday before late night rumbles

A warmer and brighter day is in store before late night rumbles on Thursday.

Thursday will bring summer-like temperatures as a warm front pushes across Minnesota. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s across much of the state, but temperatures near the Canadian border will stay in the 60s.

The morning hours will have pocket clouds before pleasant sunshine in the afternoon and a southerly breeze at 5-15 mph. The day should stay relatively dry, but scattered rain showers are possible Thursday evening for areas north of Interstate 94.

The next wave of showers and storms roll in early Friday morning, making for a wet commute. Behind that morning system, a few scattered showers and thundershowers are possible throughout midday. The afternoon and evening hours look relatively dry, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The holiday weekend is looking nice, with temperatures closer to seasonable. Saturday features plenty of sunshine and a high of 70 degrees for the metro, while Sunday is a bit cooler, with a chance for late-day drips lasting into Monday morning.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: