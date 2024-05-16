Minnesota weather: Clouds slowly clear for dry, seasonable Thursday

The clouds will gradually clear for a dry and seasonable Thursday.

It's a gloomy start to Thursday morning as late-night showers move to the northeast, leaving behind damp conditions and gray skies.

However, the dense cloud coverage will break up by late morning, giving way to some afternoon sunshine and a high of 72 degrees. Overnight will remain quiet and clear as temperatures drop to the mid-50s.

Passing showers in the morning are possible for Friday morning but will mostly stay north of Interstate 94. A big warm-up is on the way for Friday due to winds switching out of the southwest. The Twin Cities metro area will have highs in the mid-80s, and southwest Minnesota could reach 90 degrees, much warmer than the average high of 69 degrees.

The warmer temperatures follow us into the weekend, with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. There is a chance for pocket showers on Saturday morning and more rain chances on Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: