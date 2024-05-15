Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Late day showers and rumbles for Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 15, 2024 6:28am CDT
FOX 9

Mixed sunshine with highs in the 70s gives way to heavier cloud coverage in the afternoon. Showers and the occasional rumble roll through the metro area in mid to late evening and could last until around midnight. Light showers may linger into Thursday morning, but the clouds gradually clear for peaks of sunshine and a high of 72 degrees.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Late day showers and rumbles are on the way for Minnesota on Wednesday.

It's another calm and hazy morning as smoke from wildfires in Canada lingers in the higher-level cloud coverage, but a more active afternoon should help push some of the smoke out.

On Wednesday, temperatures in the Twin Cities reach into the mid-70s. Mixed sunshine gives way to heavier cloud coverage in the afternoon as a system starts pushing east, bringing a chance for showers and the occasional rumble that will likely hit the area around sunset.

Showers stick around until midnight, giving parts of Minnesota a chance for accumulating rain. A sprinkle or two could linger into Thursday morning, but the clouds clear out for afternoon sunshine and a high of 72 degrees. 

Temperatures heat up as we head into Friday and the weekend, which features sunshine and highs in the 80s. There's a chance for pop-up rumbles on Saturday evening, and we could see a more active weather pattern next week that might bring us more rain chances.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)