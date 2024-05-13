Minnesota weather: Air quality alert, seasonable temperatures Monday

It's a smoky start for Monday as much of Minnesota remains under an air quality alert.

Much of Minnesota is under an air quality alert due to smoke from wildfires in Canada moving south. Central and southern Minnesota have a red air quality index category, which is a level that is considered unhealthy for everyone.

Smoke conditions are expected to improve throughout the day, and the alert is scheduled to lift at noon. The surface-level smoke will move out but stay in the upper atmosphere, making for a hazy sky over the next day or so.

Milky skies and winds from the north at 5-10 mph are expected for Monday. Seasonable temperatures return to a high of 71 degrees, much cooler than Sunday’s high of 88 degrees. Overnight, temperatures dip into the upper 40s with passing clouds and light winds.

Tuesday looks seasonable and bright with a high of 72 degrees, but the upper-air smoke will linger. Things become unsettled by midweek, with chances for scattered storms on Wednesday and a few showers through the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: