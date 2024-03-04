Minnesota weather: Much cooler with patchy light showers Monday, seasonably mild this week

After record-breaking warmth Sunday, Monday will be much cooler, but temperatures remain above average.

Sunday had the earliest 70-degree day on record in Minnesota, with the high temperature of the day topping out at 74 degrees. Back in February, Minnesota had the earliest 60-degree day, and in January the state had the earliest 50-degree day.

Monday is set to be cooler, with a high temperature of 46 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Most of the state will have temperatures lingering in the mid-40s, with some spots in northern Minnesota in the 30s.

Some light, patchy rain is possible for mostly southeastern Minnesota. The metro area could see some very light rain around lunchtime. Overnight, temperatures will drop below freezing but will thaw by Tuesday. The rest of the week will be seasonably mild, with some possible showers on Wednesday.

Here is your seven-day forecast: