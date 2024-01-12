Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: How much snow is expected Friday night, Saturday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
MN weather: Snow continues in southeast metro

The snow and cold winds continue into Friday night in the southeast metro. Snow and high winds are expected to continue into Saturday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Snow, cold winds and temperatures are expected to continue Friday night and into Saturday morning. 

Southeast Minnesota was hit with the most snow, with 3–5 inches already accumulated, a couple more inches expected overnight. The metro area is still under a winter weather advisory. The metro area is expected to have a few more inches fall overnight, especially in the east metro. 

MN weather: Snow, cold continue into weekend

The snow and cold will continue into Friday night and Saturday morning. The snow will be on and off throughout the metro, but the cold temperatures will stay.

Late Friday and early Saturday, the snow will be on and off, eventually tapering off by Saturday afternoon. 

Snow is expected to continue on and off into Saturday morning.

The weekend will continue to be frigid with a high temperature of 11 degrees Saturday and wind chills being -5 to -15 degrees. Sunday will have a high of 0 degrees and wind chills are expected to be in the -20s to -30s. 

FOX 9's team coverage of the winter storm continues in southeastern Minnesota. The wind-chill is hovering around zero degrees in the area, with winds blowing the fine, powdery snow across roads, decreasing visibility. Temperatures continue to be cold and snow continues as it enters the metro area.