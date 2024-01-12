Minnesota weather: How much snow is expected Friday night, Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Snow, cold winds and temperatures are expected to continue Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Southeast Minnesota was hit with the most snow, with 3–5 inches already accumulated, a couple more inches expected overnight. The metro area is still under a winter weather advisory. The metro area is expected to have a few more inches fall overnight, especially in the east metro.
Late Friday and early Saturday, the snow will be on and off, eventually tapering off by Saturday afternoon.
The weekend will continue to be frigid with a high temperature of 11 degrees Saturday and wind chills being -5 to -15 degrees. Sunday will have a high of 0 degrees and wind chills are expected to be in the -20s to -30s.