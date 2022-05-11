Minnesota weather: Hot, humid Wednesday with severe weather, heavy rain possible

Just a week or so after it felt like spring started, we're going to get a two-day preview of the dog days of summer.

Much warmer temperatures and tropical-style humidity will arrive through the day Wednesday after some morning storms diminish in southern Minnesota. It's this surge of heat and humidity that will lead to storm chances late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, when a severe weather outbreak will be possible.

Much warmer temperatures and tropical style humidity will arrive through the day. (FOX 9)

A stationary front just to our south in northern Iowa is now pushing back northward into Minnesota, which will bring heat and humidity back into the state. It will also bring back storm opportunities. The warm front popped a few isolated storms Wednesday morning, but those shouldn't last past lunch.

Then a strong compact area of low pressure in Kansas will push northward into the hot and juicy air mass. As it runs into this air in parts of extreme northern Nebraska or western Iowa, storms are likely to quickly fire up mid to late Wednesday. Those storms will quickly expand into western Minnesota and become far more widespread by this evening.

There is a Level 3 severe weather risk Wednesday evening for much of central and southwestern Minnesota, including the greater Twin Cities metro. Isolated tornadoes, big hail, gusty winds, and very heavy rain are all possible through the overnight ho (FOX 9) Expand

These storms could contain all severe weather elements, starting with very large hail and an isolated tornado threat, but then likely transitioning to gusty wind and heavy rain threat as storms become more numerous and gradually push eastward into Wisconsin overnight.

Because the atmosphere will be quite saturated with moisture, heavy rain rates look likely. Because of this, and the possibility of multiple rounds in some areas, flash flooding could be an issue with pockets of 2- or 3-inch-plus of rain possible.

You can see that possibility in the image below.

The pockets of 1 to 3-plus inches of rain on Wednesday. (FOX 9)

The overall location of the heavy rain on the image above is not set in stone — it's coming straight from a computer model. But notice the pockets of very heavy rain located here and there indicating the possibility of flash flooding in some spots. Exactly where those end up though is anyone's guess. #StaySkyAware