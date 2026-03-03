Amazon and Cub partner for grocery delivery service
(FOX 9) - Amazon and Cub are collaborating to bring more grocery options to Twin Cities residents through a new delivery service.
Grocery delivery partnership
What we know:
Minneapolis-St. Paul residents can now shop for Cub's groceries on Amazon.com or the Amazon app.
Shoppers can buy Cub's meats, produce, and private label brands like Essential Everyday and Woodstock, integrated into the Amazon shopping.
Why you should care:
This collaboration offers more grocery choices and convenience for Twin Cities residents, with same-day delivery options and no delivery fees for orders over $25.
Consumers can visit amazon.com/cub or use the Amazon app to shop for Cub groceries, with flexible delivery windows available.
The Source: This story uses information from a press release by Amazon.