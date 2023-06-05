Minnesota weather: Hot, humid and hazy on Monday with storms possible

Another hot, humid, and hazy day on Monday, as an air quality alert continues until 9 a.m.

A cold front will swing in, popping some scattered storms with locally heavy downpours as well as improving air quality. The front will be too late to make it any cooler, though, with highs once again near 90 degrees.

Overnight, it'll be warm and sticky with some lingering clouds and stray showers. The low will be around 68 degrees.

By Tuesday, it'll start to cool, with a high of around 84 degrees and some sunshine. A few random rumbles are possible. Pleasant summer-feeling weather is in the forecast by midweek, with highs in the low 80s.

Here's the seven-day forecast:

The average high this time of year is 76 degrees, with a low of 57 degrees.