Minnesota weather: Here's how warm it'll get this weekend

After a frigid start to the day on Friday, it'll get warmer throughout the day. And this weekend will be even warmer.

The high on Friday will be around 2 degrees for the Twin Cities and it will slowly warm through the evening and into Friday night.

A warm front is pushing into Minnesota, thanks to some westerly flow, which will send temperatures soaring this weekend. The high on Saturday will be around 32 degrees for the Twin Cities.

Sunday will be mild, with a high of 32 degrees.

It'll stay above freezing going into next week. Here's a look at the seven-day forecast, which features highs nearing 40 degrees a few days: