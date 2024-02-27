Minnesota weather: Heavy snow in NW Minnesota prompts no travel advisory

No travel is advised in some areas of northwestern Minnesota on Tuesday, as the area sees heavy snow and gusty winds.

There is heavy snow and gusty winds in areas between Bemidji and Grand Forks, and another 4–8 inches of snow is expected from roughly Grand Forks to International Falls through Tuesday afternoon. This is not the same storm that will impact the rest of the state, including the Twin Cities. A separate band of light snow is developing as a cold front moves through this afternoon, which could bring a burst of light snow to the Twin Cities for the evening commute.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said no travel is advised in the open areas on the west end of Polk County due to "declining weather conditions," with a release noting there are wind gusts at 40 mph and "visibility near zero in some areas."

The view of road conditions near Minnesota 89, about 27 miles south of Grygla.

Other roads in northern Minnesota are listed as completely covered in snow and/or ice, with MnDOT's website noting motorists should be aware there's potential for drifting and blowing snow.

Here are road conditions as of 8:55 a.m. on Feb. 27: