Minnesota weather: ‘Big plunge’ Tuesday afternoon with quick snow burst; cold day Wednesday

After a record-warm day on Monday, temperatures plunge Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with a quick burst of snow expected this afternoon.

Monday had a record high of 65 degrees, the warmest day ever recorded in February, beating out the previous 1896 record by one degree.

However, the warm weather is moving out as a cold front pushes through, causing temperatures to plunge on Tuesday and into Wednesday and bringing a burst of snow. The majority of the snow Tuesday will stay in northwestern Minnesota, where portions of the state are under a winter storm warning and advisory, with 2 to 8 inches of accumulation.

The Twin Cities metro area could see a burst of snow by the late afternoon and early evening with wind gusts nearing 40 mph, but the snowfall won’t amount to much.

On Tuesday, the high is around 43 degrees, but by 6 p.m., temperatures plunge into the 20s and continue to drop overnight with lows in the single digits.

Temperatures stay below average on Wednesday, with a high of around 20 degrees in the metro area. In northern Minnesota, highs remain in the teens and single digits.

Temperatures warm back up in the 50s for Thursday, and potential record warmth by the weekend.

Here’s your seven-day forecast: