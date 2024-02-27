Minnesota weather: What to expect Tuesday with plunging temperatures, burst of snow

After a record-warm day on Monday, temperatures will plunge Tuesday afternoon, with a quick burst of snow expected in the afternoon. This could make for a dicey evening commute on Tuesday.

Here's a timeline of what to expect on Tuesday:

Morning: It'll be fairly calm and bright, with temperatures around 39 degrees in the Twin Cities around 9 a.m.

Noon: By noon, temperatures will start falling from the high of around 42 degrees.

3 p.m.: By around 3 p.m., it'll be blustery and frozen, with a temperature of around 31 degrees, but it'll feel more like 18 degrees.

6 p.m. : By around 6 p.m., expect a quick burst of snow, with a temperature around 24 degrees, but it'll feel more like 7 degrees. Snow totals won't amount to much, though.

9 p.m.: By around 9 p.m., it'll be cold and windy, with temperatures around 17 degrees but a wind chill of around 2 degrees below zero.

Why roads could be dicey Tuesday evening

The quick burst of snow could lead to some trouble on the roads on Tuesday evening.

"While any and all snow will be quite light, less than an inch in most areas, the ground temperatures are now quite warm thanks to the last several days," FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz explains. "This could mean the initial flakes that fall could melt on contact before the ground becomes cold enough to get snow accumulation. This liquid will quickly turn to ice as temperatures tumble late today and this evening. This would lead to a small icy layer underneath any snow potentially turning roads into a slippery mess — especially roads that have not been pre-treated by MnDOT."

Cold Wednesday, then warmer again

Temperatures stay below average on Wednesday, with a high of around 20 degrees in the metro area. In northern Minnesota, highs remain in the teens and single digits.

Temperatures warm back up in the 50s for Thursday, and potential record warmth by the weekend.

Here’s your seven-day forecast: