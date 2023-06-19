Minnesota weather: Heat wave this week

A heat wave is coming.

Clouds will clear Monday morning, leading to plenty of afternoon sun as the heat increases. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with some humidity.

Overnight, it'll stay mild and quiet, with a low of around 68 degrees.

Then it gets hot. Tuesday's high will be around 91 degrees and sunny, with humidity levels sliding through the day (so that high of 91 will feel like 91 instead of hotter).

On the first day of summer on Wednesday, the high is forecast to hit 92 degrees with plenty of sunshine. It'll be hot again on Thursday, with a high of 91 degrees. Friday, the high is forecast to top out at 90 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs in the 80s with some scattered rumbles are expected.