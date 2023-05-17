Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
10
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:42 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine with comfortable temps

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Hazy, comfy 70s

Still a bit hazy today with some thin clouds drifting in from the west (but no air quality issues on Wednesday). After yesterday's low 80s, we're heading to the comfy mid 70s this afternoon. A cold front brings light showers and weak thunder for Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - We'll hang on to a slight haze on Wednesday, but the smoke in the sky will thin out as temperatures climb into the 70s in the afternoon. 

High pressure will build in on Wednesday, with what's left of the cold front falling apart. This will make it slightly cooler but still wonderfully pleasant and comfy, with highs in the mid-70s for the Twin Cities and temperatures closer to the 80s in western Minnesota. 

A cold front brings our next chances for showers and a few rumbles comes Thursday and Thursday night. It won't be a washout. 

This will lead to some cloud cover and a cooler day on Friday. Some late-day sun is likely. Temperatures will struggle to get into the low 60s on Friday afternoon. 

But then this weekend, we'll have the best weather weekend in six weeks. Temperatures will be above average, in the 70s, with plenty of sunshine. 

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)