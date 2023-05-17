Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine with comfortable temps

We'll hang on to a slight haze on Wednesday, but the smoke in the sky will thin out as temperatures climb into the 70s in the afternoon.

High pressure will build in on Wednesday, with what's left of the cold front falling apart. This will make it slightly cooler but still wonderfully pleasant and comfy, with highs in the mid-70s for the Twin Cities and temperatures closer to the 80s in western Minnesota.

A cold front brings our next chances for showers and a few rumbles comes Thursday and Thursday night. It won't be a washout.

This will lead to some cloud cover and a cooler day on Friday. Some late-day sun is likely. Temperatures will struggle to get into the low 60s on Friday afternoon.

But then this weekend, we'll have the best weather weekend in six weeks. Temperatures will be above average, in the 70s, with plenty of sunshine.