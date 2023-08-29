Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine Tuesday; heat wave this weekend

Hazy sunshine is in store on Tuesday.

There are air quality concerns for western Minnesota on Tuesday due to low-level wildfire smoke, while upper-level smoke will make for some hazy skies in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's high will be around 81 degrees for the Twin Cities metro. Overnight, lows will dip down into the upper 50s.

Wednesday is looking pleasant, with a high of around 80 degrees for the Twin Cities. It'll be the coolest day of our next seven days. Temperatures will head to the middle 80s on Thursday, with conditions turning breezy.

Friday will be sunny and warmer, with a high of around 89 degrees for the first day of September. Then a heat wave is in the forecast for Labor Day weekend, with highs well into the 90s and sunshine.

Here's your seven-day forecast: