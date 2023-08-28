Another air quality alert in effect for Tuesday in western MN

Stop us if you've heard this before: Smoke from wildfires is set to spark another air quality alert on Tuesday for western Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the alert is expected to reach "orange" level, which can cause problems for sensitive groups.

The smoke is expected to impact much of western Minnesota, ranging from Alexandria, Marshall, Worthington, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, and Red Lake.

The alert will be in effect starting Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.