LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm warning for Twin Cities, northern MN

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Twin Cities metro as the first snowstorm of the cold season approaches. The storm will bring rain and snow to the state and parts of the region Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Road conditions and crashes

Road conditions:

As of 10 a.m. light snow and slush are starting to accumulate on roads in northern and west central Minnesota, according to MnDOT’s traffic website.

The State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, buckle up and turn off cruise control. Troopers say they responded to a crash Monday morning involving a driver that was going too fast on unsafe tires, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Additionally, authorities are asking drivers to make sure they have a full tank of gas, a fully charged phone and a winter survival kit if planning to be on the road.

"Please plan ahead. If it looks like your travel commute is going to be impacted significantly or the conditions are going to be dangerous, please delay your travel plans or cancel them. We want people to make sure you get home safely," said State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee.

The latest road conditions can be found on 511mn.org.

Winter storm closing schools early

What we know:

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, two districts are closing early due to the winter storm.

Minnewaska District – Closing at 1 p.m., no evening activities

Wadena-Deer Creek District – Closing at 1 p.m., after-school activities canceled

The list will probably grow throughout the day, so be sure to check out the FOX 9 School Closings page for updates.

Twin Cities metro storm timeline

Timeline:

The day will start gray and damp with morning fog and light mist slowly turning to steady rain, including for the evening commute in the Twin Cities metro.

By the evening, temperatures tumble as rain switches to snow. Things turn windy as heavy snow rates could create low visibility.

Overnight, expect gusty winds and blowing snow as snowflakes taper from west to east. The system will clear out by Wednesday morning, leaving behind a blustery day.

Winter storm warning

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the state, including the Twin Cities metro area. The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The warning is due to the combination of falling and blowing snow leading to some dangerous travel conditions, especially overnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph with this storm.

Potential snow totals in Minnesota

By the numbers:

The heaviest snowfall will likely stay in central and northern Minnesota. Areas from Alexandria, the Brainerd Lakes Area, St. Cloud, through Pine City into northwestern Wisconsin could see 5 to 8 plus inches of accumulation.

The Twin Cities metro will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall, while the northern metro could squeeze out a bit more. Parts of southern Minnesota might get 1–2 inches of snow.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

The system will calm by Wednesday morning, though the winds will stick around for a blustery and cold afternoon with highs in the 20s.

The 20s stick around for Thanksgiving and into early next week.

