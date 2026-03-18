Rogers boys basketball team bus incident under investigation

The Brief Authorities say multiple agencies are investigating an incident on a Rogers boys basketball team bus earlier this month. According to a Star Tribune report, multiple students have been expelled in an alleged hazing incident. It happened on a bus ride home after a Feb. 27 game in Moorhead.



Authorities say an incident on a bus involving the Rogers boys basketball team earlier this month is under investigation by multiple agencies.

Rogers boys basketball bus incident

What we know:

The Rogers Police Department received a report on March 2 about incidents that occurred on the boys basketball team bus while traveling to and from an away game. Authorities say the incidents were also reported to the Wilkin County and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Star Tribune report, a group of 10th grade boys were expelled from Rogers High School after allegedly participating in a hazing incident on the bus. The Royals had a junior varsity game in Moorhead on Feb. 27.

Incident under investigation

What we don't know:

The exact details of what happened. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, with Rogers police providing assistance. Because of the nature of the incident and that it involves minors, authorities are not releasing any other information. The investigation remains active and ongoing.