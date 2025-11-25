MN school closings: Winter storm closing schools early on Tuesday

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
12
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Wright County, Chisago County, Nicollet County, Le Sueur County, Isanti County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Scott County, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:14 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Todd County, Stevens County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Pope County, Swift County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Steele County, Washington County, Ramsey County, Dakota County, Waseca County, Rice County, Barron County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Cottonwood County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Kanabec County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Benton County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Stearns County, Morrison County, Kandiyohi County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:14 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

MN school closings: Winter storm closing schools early on Tuesday

Published  November 25, 2025 11:16am CST
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our first storm of the winter season is already starting to hit northern and northwestern Minnesota, and it’s causing some schools to close early on Tuesday.

Schools closing early

What we know:

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, two districts are closing early due to the winter storm.

  • Minnewaska District – Closing at 1 p.m., no evening activities
  • Wadena-Deer Creek District – Closing at 1 p.m., after-school activities canceled

The list will probably grow throughout the day, so be sure to check out the FOX 9 School Closings page for updates.

Winter storm warning 

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the state, including the Twin Cities metro area. The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The warning is due to the combination of falling and blowing snow leading to some dangerous travel conditions, especially overnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph with this storm. 

Twin Cities metro storm timeline

Timeline:

The day will start gray and damp with morning fog and light mist slowly turning to steady rain, including for the evening commute in the Twin Cities metro.  

By the evening, temperatures tumble as rain switches to snow. Things turn windy as heavy snow rates could create low visibility. 

Overnight, expect gusty winds and blowing snow as snowflakes taper from west to east. The system will clear out by Wednesday morning, leaving behind a blustery day. 

Potential snow totals in Minnesota

By the numbers:

The heaviest snowfall will likely stay in central and northern Minnesota. Areas from Alexandria, the Brainerd Lakes Area, St. Cloud, through Pine City into northwestern Wisconsin could see 5 to 8 plus inches of accumulation. 

The Twin Cities metro will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall, while the northern metro could squeeze out a bit more. Parts of southern Minnesota might get 1–2 inches of snow. 

