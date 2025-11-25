MN school closings: Winter storm closing schools early on Tuesday

Our first storm of the winter season is already starting to hit northern and northwestern Minnesota, and it’s causing some schools to close early on Tuesday.

Schools closing early

What we know:

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, two districts are closing early due to the winter storm.

Minnewaska District – Closing at 1 p.m., no evening activities

Wadena-Deer Creek District – Closing at 1 p.m., after-school activities canceled

The list will probably grow throughout the day, so be sure to check out the FOX 9 School Closings page for updates.

You need an iframes capable browser to view this content.

Winter storm warning

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the state, including the Twin Cities metro area. The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The warning is due to the combination of falling and blowing snow leading to some dangerous travel conditions, especially overnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph with this storm.

Twin Cities metro storm timeline

Timeline:

The day will start gray and damp with morning fog and light mist slowly turning to steady rain, including for the evening commute in the Twin Cities metro.

By the evening, temperatures tumble as rain switches to snow. Things turn windy as heavy snow rates could create low visibility.

Overnight, expect gusty winds and blowing snow as snowflakes taper from west to east. The system will clear out by Wednesday morning, leaving behind a blustery day.

Potential snow totals in Minnesota

By the numbers:

The heaviest snowfall will likely stay in central and northern Minnesota. Areas from Alexandria, the Brainerd Lakes Area, St. Cloud, through Pine City into northwestern Wisconsin could see 5 to 8 plus inches of accumulation.

The Twin Cities metro will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall, while the northern metro could squeeze out a bit more. Parts of southern Minnesota might get 1–2 inches of snow.