South St. Paul Public Schools moves to e-learning after 'threat of violence'

The Brief South St. Paul Public Schools will have an e-learning day on Wednesday as authorities investigate a threat. Police say a "threat of violence" was directed toward the district. This comes a day after voicemail threats closed schools in District 196.



South St. Paul Public Schools will have an e-learning day on Wednesday after a "threat of violence" directed toward the district, authorities said.

Threat toward schools

What we know:

The South St. Paul Police Department says it's in the early stages of an investigation of a potential threat directed toward the district.

"As a result of this potential threat and out of an abundance caution, the district has transitioned to an e-learning day as we continue to investigate. Additional information will released as it becomes available," police said.

The district's website says it is working with police, and "we are taking this step to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community."

What we don't know:

Authorities haven't revealed what the threat is or how it was made.

Dig deeper:

The threat at South St. Paul Public Schools comes a day after Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan public schools (District 196) were closed on Tuesday due to a threat.

Authorities said the threats made toward District 196 originated from out of state, and the threats were not credible and didn't pose a danger to the school community. The FBI is now leading the investigation into that threat.