Minnesota weather: Tranquil and bright fall-style day Monday

The Brief Expect a fall-style day on Monday with seasonable temperatures and plenty of afternoon sunshine. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 70 degrees, with temperatures in the 60s across Minnesota. Temperatures gradually warm throughout the week, reaching the mid-70s and lower 80s by midweek.



Monday forecast

Monday starts off crisp with morning temperatures in the 40s, but it will heat up nicely to a high of around 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Similar but slightly cooler temperatures are expected across Minnesota with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Early morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, making for a pleasant fall-style day. After a windy weekend, Monday will be much calmer, with westerly winds at 5-15 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will cool into the 30s across northern Minnesota and settle into the 40s across much of the central and southern part of the state. In the Twin Cities metro, expect an overnight low of 45 degrees.

The week ahead

Above-average temperatures return as things get progressively warmer throughout the week. Tuesday will have highs in the lower 70s with plenty of afternoon sunshine. The warming trend continues mid-week, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s on Wednesday before peaking in the 80s on Thursday.

Although dry and calm conditions are expected throughout the week, drought conditions persist across much of Minnesota due to the recent lack of rain. Northeastern and southwestern parts of the state are experiencing moderate drought, while the Twin Cities area remains dry. With no rain in the forecast, drought conditions are likely to expand.

