Minnesota weather: Sunny, warmer and windy Thursday

Expect a sunny and warm day in the Twin Cities, though it will be rather breezy on Thursday.

Thursday forecast

It’s a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue over the next few days, with highs nearing 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro on Thursday.

Although the day will be warm and sunny, it will also be breezy, with winds blowing at 15-25+ mph. At times, wind gusts will reach 30+ mph in some areas. These winds will persist through the evening and into Friday.

Looking ahead

Temperatures continue to climb on Friday with highs expected to reach the mid-70s. The metro will try to reach a daytime high of 74 degrees. There’s a slight chance for a few drips on Friday night and during the day on Saturday, though most of the rain will likely fall in northeastern and parts of central Minnesota.

On Sunday, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, well above the average of 58 degrees. The warmth follows us into the early part of next week before gradually falling and returning closer to seasonable by Wednesday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: