Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, North Cass County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, Crow Wing County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 8:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, Mahnomen County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Becker County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, West Marshall County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Rock County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Mower County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, Mille Lacs County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Wright County, Renville County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Swift County, Morrison County, Scott County, Redwood County, Freeborn County, McLeod County, Waseca County, Douglas County, Steele County, Martin County, Le Sueur County, Benton County, Todd County, Rice County, Stearns County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Pope County, Chisago County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Stevens County, Brown County, Sherburne County, Watonwan County, Faribault County, Yellow Medicine County, Kanabec County, Meeker County, Kandiyohi County, Nicollet County

Minnesota weather: Sunny, warmer and windy Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 17, 2024 6:18am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Warmer and windy day Thursday

The warming trend continues, with temperatures trying to reach 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. It will be rather breezy with winds at 15-25+ mph. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has your forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect a sunny and warm day in the Twin Cities, though it will be rather breezy on Thursday. 

Thursday forecast

It’s a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue over the next few days, with highs nearing 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro on Thursday.

Although the day will be warm and sunny, it will also be breezy, with winds blowing at 15-25+ mph. At times, wind gusts will reach 30+ mph in some areas. These winds will persist through the evening and into Friday.  

Looking ahead 

Temperatures continue to climb on Friday with highs expected to reach the mid-70s. The metro will try to reach a daytime high of 74 degrees. There’s a slight chance for a few drips on Friday night and during the day on Saturday, though most of the rain will likely fall in northeastern and parts of central Minnesota.

On Sunday, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, well above the average of 58 degrees. The warmth follows us into the early part of next week before gradually falling and returning closer to seasonable by Wednesday. 

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: 