Minnesota weather: A cool but less windy day Monday

The Brief It's a chillier start to the day on Monday with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will only heat up into the upper 40s and lower 50s across Minnesota. Warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected later this week. Overnight temperatures will flirt with freezing, but given the cloud coverage and winds, the first freeze in the metro may not happen for another week.



Expect calmer winds and cooler temperatures in the 50s for your Monday.

Monday forecast

Monday will be less breezy overall than the weekend, with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are slightly below average, with widespread highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 53 degrees.

Expect a mix of sunshine and passing clouds throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s, nearing the freezing mark in some areas. However, depending on the breeze and cloud coverage, some locations, including the Twin Cities metro, may avoid the first frost of the season.

Looking ahead

The clouds return Tuesday morning but should clear out for a sunny afternoon with a high of 55 degrees.

By Wednesday, winds shift out of the southwest, bringing warmer air. A warming trend is coming, with temperatures climbing back into the 60s and 70s for much of the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: