Minnesota weather: Falling temperatures and blustery on Monday

The Brief Monday will be blustery, with northwest winds at 15-25+ mph, making temperatures feel like they're in the teens. A few flurries are possible on Monday morning, but they will clear out for some afternoon sunshine. Thanksgiving will be chilly but quiet with temperatures in the mid-20s.



Monday will be blustery with falling temperatures, but morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.

Monday forecast

A few flurries or sprinkles are possible in the Twin Cities metro on Monday morning, though the majority of snow will stay in northeastern Minnesota, where 2–4 inches of accumulation is possible.

Morning clouds will clear for some late day sunshine, though it will be a chilly day. Temperatures will start above freezing, and fall into the mid and upper 20s by the afternoon. The gusty northwest winds at 15-25+ mph will make temperatures feel more like the teens.

Overnight remains fairly quiet as the wind calms and temperatures dip into the teens, with pocket 20s in the Twin Cities metro area.

Looking ahead

Tuesday will be calmer with partly cloudy skies and widespread highs ranging from the mid-20s and lower 30s.

By Wednesday, a clipper system will increase cloud cover and may produce a few flurries. Thanksgiving will be fairly quiet but chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Colder temperatures arrive on Friday through the weekend with highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: