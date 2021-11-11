Sorry snow lovers, this forecast is not for you

For those of you wanting snow, this forecast will not supply your winter wonderland. All week long we have been talking about light snow possibilities but also that the biggest factor would be a very strong wind Thursday night and all through the day on Friday with only patchy flakes throughout the greater Twin Cities metro.

There will be some light accumulations in West Central Minnesota in the neighborhood of 2 to 3 inches, but the colors you see on the map – the winter weather advisory, the winter storm watch, the blizzard warning – are more about reduced visibility on the roads this evening into Friday morning.

A look at the winter weather advisory, winter storm watch and blizzard warning areas in Minnesota as issued on Nov. 11, 2021.

Bundle up as high temperatures linger in the mid 30s this weekend.

Sorry snow lovers, this one is not for you!

