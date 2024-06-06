Minnesota weather: Windy and coolish day Thursday

Thursday will be a windy and cooler day, with highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro.

Thursday is on the cooler side with a wide variety of temperatures across the state. Southwest Minnesota could see the warmest temperatures with highs in the lower 70s. Central Minnesota will stay in the 60s, and northern Minnesota will likely remain in the 50s.

The Twin Cities will have a mix of sunshine and clouds, but those in southern Minnesota could see more sun, while those up north will have thicker cloud coverage. The most notable thing on Thursday will be the gutsy conditions, with northwesterly winds at 20-35+ mph and gusts possibly reaching 40 mph.

Friday will not be as windy, but gusts are still in the teens and mid-20s. The day will be fairly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. A weak system will push through overnight, bringing chances for scattered showers.

The weekend is looking less windy and relatively dry. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-70s, with a mix of sunshine and passing clouds.

Heading into the week, we start gradually warming back up closer to seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. While Monday looks dry, we could see our next chance of rain with a few thundershowers from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: