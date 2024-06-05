Minnesota weather: More comfy Wednesday, pocket afternoon rumbles

Wednesday will be more comfortable and less humid, with popup showers in the afternoon and into the evening.

Wednesday morning starts bright with clear skies as Tuesday’s storms continue pushing to the east. The day won’t be as warm as yesterday, with a high of 77 degrees for the Twin Cities metro area. Clouds start rolling in by the afternoon, and westerly winds pick up at 15-30+ mph.

Another round of scattered showers is possible this afternoon. Most of the activity is north of the Interstate 94 corridor, but some areas just south, including the Twin Cities, could see some showers.

Parts of central and northern Minnesota are under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather on Wednesday as isolated storms could bring hail and gusty winds. The thundershowers will last through the evening, but things clear out overnight as temperatures dip into the 50s.

The noticeable winds are sticking around Thursday and through the end of the workweek. Temperatures are on the cooler side for Thursday, with highs in the 60s. As we head into Friday and the weekend, things warm back up into the mid-70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: