Minnesota weather: Mild Thursday with pocket showers late

A quiet day is in store for Thursday before pocket showers arrive late and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures remain below average with a daytime high of 76 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. The morning starts mild and sunny, then increased cloud coverage slides in during the afternoon ahead of our next chance of rain.

Light showers could approach the metro during the evening, followed by widespread rain in the overnight hours. Southwestern Minnesota could see light showers earlier in the day.

The scattered showers and storms will linger into early Friday morning. Then, there will be a break in the action Friday afternoon before another wave of showers slides through later in the day.

The weekend is drier but cooler, with temperatures in the lower 70s. The below-average temperatures continue into the start of the week before things heat back up into the 80s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: