Minnesota weather: Showers Thursday, heavy rain possible tonight

More rain is on the way with scattered showers during the day and chances for heavy rain Thursday night.

Thursday is the first day of summer, and temperatures are on the cooler side with highs in the lower 70s. The day won't be a total washout, but there are periods of scattered showers throughout the day, mainly in central and southern Minnesota. Overnight, we could see moderate to heavy rain along the Interstate 94 corridor as another system rolls through to the east.

Friday warms slightly with highs in the upper 70s, but it will be another wet day. Rain Thursday night lingers into Friday morning and early afternoon. There is a lull before a second round of showers moves in Friday night with the potential for heavy rain overnight.

With the possibility for rounds of heavier rain Thursday night and Friday night, some areas in central and southern Minnesota could receive an additional 1–3 inches of rain, with some areas potentially seeing pockets of 3–5 inches of rain.

The weekend looks pleasant overall, with highs in the lower 80s. Showers will stick around through Saturday morning but dry out for a pleasant afternoon. Sunday is nicer, drier, and mostly sunny.

Looking ahead, the start of the workweek will be drier and steamy, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: