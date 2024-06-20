Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:30 PM CDT until TUE 5:30 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:24 AM CDT until SUN 5:17 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:48 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:52 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Cass County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Lake County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County

Minnesota weather: Showers Thursday, heavy rain possible tonight

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 20, 2024 6:43am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Heavy rain possible Thursday night

Temperatures are cooler for the first day of summer, with a high of 72 degrees in the Twin Cities. More rain is on the way for Thursday, with scattered showers during the day and chances for heavy rain overnight.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More rain is on the way with scattered showers during the day and chances for heavy rain Thursday night. 

Thursday is the first day of summer, and temperatures are on the cooler side with highs in the lower 70s. The day won't be a total washout, but there are periods of scattered showers throughout the day, mainly in central and southern Minnesota. Overnight, we could see moderate to heavy rain along the Interstate 94 corridor as another system rolls through to the east. 

Friday warms slightly with highs in the upper 70s, but it will be another wet day. Rain Thursday night lingers into Friday morning and early afternoon. There is a lull before a second round of showers moves in Friday night with the potential for heavy rain overnight. 

With the possibility for rounds of heavier rain Thursday night and Friday night, some areas in central and southern Minnesota could receive an additional 1–3 inches of rain, with some areas potentially seeing pockets of 3–5 inches of rain. 

The weekend looks pleasant overall, with highs in the lower 80s. Showers will stick around through Saturday morning but dry out for a pleasant afternoon. Sunday is nicer, drier, and mostly sunny.

Looking ahead, the start of the workweek will be drier and steamy, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 