Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine and isolated storms Tuesday

Another warm and sunny day greets us for the first part of Tuesday before isolated storms return later in the day.

The morning kicks off bright and warm with patchy fog in some areas. The daytime high in the Twin Cities metro is 83 degrees. By the afternoon, clouds start to billow, bringing chances of isolated rumbles and stray thunder into the evening.

The scattered showers could bring heavy downpours and will pop up throughout the state before fading away. There is a chance for isolated rumbles to redevelop Wednesday morning and continue on and off through the afternoon.

Thursday afternoon will likely be dry, and temperatures will start warming into the 90s by the weekend.

