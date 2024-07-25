Minnesota weather: Sunshine, last of the 'comfy warmth' Thursday

A pleasant day is in store for Thursday before the heat and humidity return.

Thursday’s forecast

Thursday will be the last comfortable day in the near future for much of Minnesota. There will be lower humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s with a daytime high of 82 degrees in the metro.

The afternoon is quiet, with plenty of sunshine and the occasional passing cloud. Enjoy a light breeze out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Things turn a touch humid later in the day, but southwestern Minnesota will feel a bit muggier during the day on Thursday.

It’s getting steamy

Things are about to get a whole lot steamier.

The southerly flow kicks in throughout Friday. Expect increased moisture and wind gusts of 20-25 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s, but it’s far more humid and warmer than earlier this week.

The humidity and heat continue to build for a muggy weekend. It will feel borderline tropical with temperatures in the upper 80s, heat indexes in the 90s, and higher dew points.

The hot and muggy trend follows us into the week with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: