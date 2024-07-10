Minnesota weather: Copy and paste our warmth, isolated rumbles Wednesday

Wednesday is more of the same with sun, warmth, and isolated rumbles, but we will soon get a break from the rain as things turn steamy.

A stray rumble is possible in the morning before a brighter and warm afternoon. Much of Minnesota has temperatures in the low to middle 80s. The Twin Cities metro area has a daytime high of 84 degrees.

Isolated storms develop throughout the day in central and southern Minnesota and last into the evening. The disorganized pop-up storms could bring thunder and heavy downpours.

The isolated showers fade into the evening, leaving the overnight quiet with temperatures in the mid-60s. Thursday dries out with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Things start heating up on Thursday as dew points climb with a high of 86 degrees in the metro.

The warmth builds into the weekend, which will be hot and steamy with temperatures in the 90s. The heat index could peak close to 100 degrees on Sunday. There is a chance for storms early Saturday and late Sunday.

