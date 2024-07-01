Minnesota weather: More clouds Monday as storm chances return late

Storm chances return late Monday, but the day should stay relatively dry and on the humid side.

Ahead of the possible storms, it’s a mild and breezy afternoon with wind speeds of 10-20+ mph. The humidity increases, and temperatures are in the mid-70s for much of Minnesota, including the metro, with a daytime high of 75 degrees.

Cloud coverage slowly increases, and western Minnesota could experience some afternoon scattered showers that become more widespread overnight into Tuesday morning.

With the overnight storms, there is a Level 1 marginal risk of severe weather for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and a Level 2 slight risk in the southwestern part of the state. The thunderstorms could create some small hail, thunder, and lightning.

As the storms push out, Tuesday is warm and humid, with temperatures close to the 80s. There’s another chance for scattered showers in the afternoon for the Twin Cities, but it is more likely for southeastern Minnesota.

Things are mellow for the midweek, and Wednesday is looking gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, less humidity, and temperatures hovering just a touch below average.

The rain isn’t over yet, as scattered showers could occur on the Fourth of July and last into Friday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: