Minnesota weather: Patchy sun and close to seasonable on Monday

The Brief Expect patchy sunshine, passing clouds and temperatures close to seasonable on Monday. A few stray flurries are possible in western and southwestern Minnesota. Temperatures warm into the 30s by midweek.



Monday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs hovering near 20 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday brings fairly seasonable weather to Minnesota. Expect patchy sunshine mixed with passing clouds and a light northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph. A stray flurry is possible mainly in western and southwestern Minnesota on Monday.

Highs remain slightly below average, topping out at around 20 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Most of central and southern Minnesota will see highs in the teens, while northern Minnesota stays colder with temperatures closer to single digits.

Monday night turns quiet and cold. Overnight lows fall well below zero in northern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities dips into the single digits.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Clouds will clear Tuesday, leading to a fairly sunny but chilly day. Highs stay in the teens with little wind, keeping conditions tranquil.

More cloud cover returns Wednesday as temperatures climb back toward the seasonable high of 25 degrees. Warmer temperatures arrive on Thursday with highs near 40 degrees, accompanied by a decent breeze.

The mild weather continues into the weekend, with a high near 26 degrees Saturday and climbing into the low 30s by Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)