Minnesota weather: Quiet and slightly warmer with patchy sun on Tuesday

Tuesday will be an overall quiet and slightly warmer day with periods of patchy sunshine and clouds.

Tuesday forecast

Light snow is expected to develop near the Canadian border on Tuesday, with the arrowhead region likely to see 1–2 inches of accumulation. Temperatures in that area will be slightly cooler, with highs in the lower 20s.

Central and southern Minnesota will get a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, though southern parts may see a bit more sunshine.

Southwest winds at 10-15 mph will bring slightly warmer air for widespread highs in the upper 20s, with southwestern Minnesota reaching the low 30s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 28 degrees.

Overnight remains fairly mild with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and lingering cloud coverage.

Looking ahead

On Wednesday, temperatures will start just above freezing and steadily fall throughout the day. A cold front moving in could bring a brief period of light snow in the morning before clearing out. It will be a cold and windy day with gusts exceeding 40 mph, driving wind chills well below zero by the evening.

Thursday will bring more sunshine but remain cold, with highs in the teens. Then a warming trend begins with temperatures rising into the upper 20s on Friday, and into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: