Minnesota weather: Pleasant day, light showers possible later Wednesday

It's a pleasant Wednesday overall, but there is a possibility of some light showers later in the day.

Wednesday’s forecast

Most of Wednesday will be dry, but there is a chance for an isolated sprinkle in the early to mid-afternoon. Once the cold front pushes through, scattered rain could reappear later in the evening, but the bulk of the activity will remain in northern Minnesota.

Expect increasing cloud coverage in the afternoon, some filtered sunshine, and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures remain below average, with a daytime high of 76 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro.

(FOX 9)

Looking ahead

Temperatures will cool into the lower 70s for the next couple of days. But heading into next week, they will be closer to seasonable.

Cloud coverage will move out for most of Thursday, but expect some passing clouds in the afternoon. Most of us should stay dry, but northern Minnesota could see scattered showers. Thursday’s high in the metro is 72 degrees, with pockets in the upper 50s in northern Minnesota.

The cooler weather continues into Friday, but we start rebounding this weekend with temperatures returning closer to seasonable next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: