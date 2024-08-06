Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine, very comfortable on Tuesday

After a wet start to the week, Tuesday will be a much more comfortable and pleasant day.

Tuesday's Forecast

Tuesday morning will start cooler with temperatures in the 60s, but the day will heat up beautifully for a daytime high of 76 degrees in the metro area. The day will be far more comfortable and less sticky, with dew points in the 50s.

The afternoon is very pleasant with abundant sunshine and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Things remain tranquil into the evening as overnight temperatures dip into the upper 50s.

Mid-week forecast

The next system arrives on Wednesday, bringing higher chances for rain across northern Minnesota. However, the metro could get a scattered shower late in the day. Wednesday will be relatively cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures continue to cool through the end of the week with highs in the lower 70s for Friday. The weekend is looking quiet before temperatures slowly increase next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: