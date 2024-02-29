Minnesota weather: Turning warmer and smoky on Thursday as we head for record weekend warmth

A southern breeze is bringing smoky conditions from the wildfires in Texas but also warmer temperatures on Thursday and through the weekend.

The smoke will create some hazy sunshine on Thursday and Friday as the majority of the smoke stays in the upper atmosphere. However, you might be able to smell the smoke as it reaches closer to surface level.

On Thursday, temperatures start warming by noon with a southern breeze at 10-20 mph and an afternoon high of 51 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Overnight lows stay above freezing in the mid-30s.

Friday has more hazy sunshine and wind gusts around 35-40 mph. This metro area will have highs near 60 degrees while southwestern Minnesota could see highs in the mid-60s.

Temperatures continue to climb for a potential record-breaking weekend with highs around 62 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday, well above the average of 34 degrees. A cold front approaches by the end of the weekend, bringing in a chance of showers on Sunday night and into Monday, along with cooler temperatures to start the week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: