Minnesota weather: Extremely windy Sunday, chances for rain this week

The end of the weekend will be very windy and dry, but there are chances for rain and possible flurries in the week ahead.

Sunday will have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon as the lingering morning clouds are expected to clear out as the day goes on. The Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 51 degrees, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

A wind advisory is in place for most of the state, with sustained winds around 25-35 mph and gusts reaching about 45 mph or possibly higher. The strong winds are expected to arrive in the Twin Cities around noon and should calm down by tonight and clear out by Monday morning.

Parts of the state received some light rain overnight, but a Red Flag Warning was issued Sunday morning until 6 p.m. due to an extreme fire risk. A Red Flag Warning is issued when areas are experiencing weather conditions ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and very low humidity levels.

Looking at the week ahead, Monday will start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will move in by midday. Temperatures will be more seasonable, with a high of around 45 and a low of 35 degrees. By mid-week, the temperatures will warm back up, reaching 65 on Wednesday before cooling down ahead of the weekend.

There is a chance for some rain on Wednesday, with showers expected on Thursday. There are possible flurries on the way for Friday.