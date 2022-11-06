NWS issues Red Flag Warning for extreme wildfire risk in Central and Southern Minnesota

article

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for large parts of Central and Southern Minnesota until 6 p.m. Sunday due to extreme fire risk conditions.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when areas are experiencing weather conditions ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and very low humidity levels. The NWS says residents in the affected counties should avoid open burning and check any recent burn piles or fire pits to make sure the flames are completely put out.

"Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions," said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor, in the press release. "Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire."

With 34% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions and 29% of the state in moderate drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is also restricting open burning in a larger geographic area — see the full list of counties impacted by the Red Flag Warning and the burn restrictions below, or see the DNR's fire risk map here.

The bigger picture: The role of climate change

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota is getting warmer, especially during the winter. State officials believe that as the warming continues, the state will experience longer dry spells in the summer, as well as larger rainfalls in the winter.

In February, a report from the UN Environment Programme warned that with global temperatures on the rise, wildfires are becoming more frequent and intense across the globe.

Impacted counties

Counties in Central and Southern Minnesota with Red Flag Warnings due to extreme fire risk conditions include:

Anoka, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

Counties in which the DNR has imposed burn restrictions:

Anoka, Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Cottonwood, Crow Wing Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Isanti, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Meeker, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pine, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, South St. Louis, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Winona, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

The DNR said they will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the burning restrictions are lifted. Residents should also take extra precautions with backyard campfires to ensure that any recent burn piles are completely out.

