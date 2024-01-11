Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Burnett County, Washburn County

Minnesota weather: Expected snow accumulations into the weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9

MN Weather: Accumulating snow for Friday

Snow is on the way, with southeastern Minnesota under a winter storm warning and a blizzard warning issued in the southwestern part of the state and Iowa. The heaviest snow bands are expected to move through Friday afternoon and evening, with the Twin Cities metro area potentially getting 3-6 inches of snow.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As temperatures fall going into the weekend, snow is expected to start accumulating Friday morning and will continue into Saturday. 

(FOX 9)

Southeastern Minnesota is expected to get the most snow, with six to nine inches expected in the area. Southeastern Minnesota is also under a winter storm warning. 

The metro area is expected to get three to six inches of snow, with the most snow expected to accumulate in the southeast metro. The northwest side of the metro will be on the lower end of snow accumulation. A small portion of southwest Minnesota, along the Iowa border, is under a blizzard warning. 

(FOX 9)

Northwestern Minnesota is expected to get one to two inches of snow, while northern Minnesota is expecting an inch of snow. 

The snow is expected to hit the metro area in the morning hours, and there will be persistent light snow until Saturday afternoon, when it will dissipate. Road conditions are expected to be difficult, with winds up to 40 mph and blowing snow, decreasing visibility.  

(FOX 9)