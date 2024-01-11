Minnesota weather: Expected snow accumulations into the weekend

As temperatures fall going into the weekend, snow is expected to start accumulating Friday morning and will continue into Saturday.

Southeastern Minnesota is expected to get the most snow, with six to nine inches expected in the area. Southeastern Minnesota is also under a winter storm warning.

The metro area is expected to get three to six inches of snow, with the most snow expected to accumulate in the southeast metro. The northwest side of the metro will be on the lower end of snow accumulation. A small portion of southwest Minnesota, along the Iowa border, is under a blizzard warning.

Northwestern Minnesota is expected to get one to two inches of snow, while northern Minnesota is expecting an inch of snow.

The snow is expected to hit the metro area in the morning hours, and there will be persistent light snow until Saturday afternoon, when it will dissipate. Road conditions are expected to be difficult, with winds up to 40 mph and blowing snow, decreasing visibility.