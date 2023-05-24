Minnesota weather: Cooler yet seasonable Wednesday

A cooler but seasonable day is in store on Wednesday.

The Twin Cities will see a high of around 74 degrees after Tuesday's toasty high of 84 degrees. Southwestern Minnesota will still see some temps in the 80s, while northern Minnesota will be in the much cooler 50s, with 40s along the North Shore.

Wednesday night will feel crisp with a low of around 52 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Thursday will feature comfy sunshine, with very low humidity and a high of around 75 degrees.

Looking ahead, it'll be warming into hot for Memorial Day weekend, which will be the driest Memorial Day weekend we've seen in years. Friday will feature sunshine and a high of around 78 degrees, followed by highs in the low 80s and sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday, which is Memorial Day, will be toasty with a high of around 85 degrees. Tuesday is looking hot, with highs in the upper 80s.