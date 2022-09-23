Minnesota weather: Cooler with showers Friday, perfect fall weather on Sunday

Friday will be cooler and damp, at times, ahead of a sunny fall weekend.

The high on Friday will be a cool 58 degrees in the Twin Cities, with much of the area seeing highs in the 50s, which is below average for this time of year.

Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s, with the low in the Twin Cities forecast to be 51 degrees.

The weekend will be a bit warmer, with a high of 69 degrees in the Twin Cities. Warmer temperatures in the low 70s are possible in southern Minnesota, while cooler temperatures in the 50s are expected in Minnesota's Arrowhead. We should break into some sunshine in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota on Saturday, while northern Minnesota may see some lingering showers.

Sunday is looking like a near-perfect fall day, with bright sunshine and a high of 67 degrees.