What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 23-25)

Fashion and fall are the themes for many of this weekend's must-visit events!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Fall 2022 Fashion Week Minnesota

Various locations

Sept.18-24

Tickets vary in price. Get yours here.

This week fall fashion comes to Minnesota with local designers and artists putting on multiple shows throughout the Twin Cities. (Joe Dammel / Supplied)

Created in 2015, Fashion Week Minnesota is a celebration of local art, culture, and, of course, fashion. The event strives to cultivate a more representative, more equitable fashion ecosystem in the Twin Cities area.

This fall, the line-up includes luxe streetwear, couture fashion, and sustainable designs.

Fashionopolis

Four Seasons Minneapolis

Sept. 23

Tickets are sold out.

This event is hosted by Mpls. St Paul Magazine at the new Four Seasons hotel. Grant Whittaker of Grant Whittaker Creative produces the runway show.

Oktoberfest Celebration

St. Paul Brewing

Sept. 23 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$25 per ticket

Celebrate the release of this year's Oktoberfest brew with food, merchandise, and live music at Saint Paul Brewing. Get a limited edition Oktoberfest beer stein on-site for $5 pints all night!

Festive food selections include a sausage plate (vegetarian sausage available), homemade pretzels with mustards and cheese, homemade sauerkraut, and a Brussels sprout wood-fired pizza. Non-alcoholic options, including kombucha and rootbeer on tap are also available.

Boats and Bluegrass

On the bluffs of the Mississippi, this festival brings a family-friendly event the Midwest. There are several different camping areas, including a family area, a campsite with electricity, and a tent camp with no noise restrictions.

A full-weekend ticket includes access to festival grounds, camping, and free boat rentals all weekend. Kids ages 16 and under are free with a paying adult.

Field Fest 2022

3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska

Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Included with Arboretum admission; free for Arboretum members and children 15 and younger, $15 for non-members.

Celebrate the harvest at the Farm at the Arb with a family-friendly festival! This fall festival offers farm-fresh food, garden tours, interactive games, exhibits, and more.

Free events in the Twin Cities this weekend

Autumn Moon Festival

Huntington Bank Rotunda at Mall of America

Sept. 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

Join the Alliance of Minnesota Chinese Organizations and other local ethnic communities at Mall of America for the Autumn Moon Festival! Come to this celebration to enjoy an afternoon of cultural performances by art troupes from local Chinese, Hmong, Laotian and Vietnamese communities, share community heritage, and learn about ancient traditions.

Rocktoberfest Parking Lot Party

River Siren Brewery, Stillwater

Sept. 23-24

Free admission

This new riverside brewery celebrates its first Oktoberfest with live music and custom beer steins. In addition, the brewery's resident food truck, El Colonel, will serve brats instead of their usual Mexican fare.

Cars and Caves

Chanhassen AutoPlex

Sept. 24

Free admission

This show features exotic, classic, custom, and collector cars and benefits a different local charity each weekend. This weekend's event benefits the Chanhassen Fire Department. Cars and Caves is family-friendly and free to attend.

Afton Art in the Park

Town Square Park in Afton

Sept. 24-25

Free admission

The 44th annual Art in the Park will showcase fine arts, pottery, woodwork, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber, and more this weekend. A wine and beer garden will be available for sips while guests peruse the local makers. Live music will be performed by North Ridge and Dan Rumsey and Backbeat Harris.