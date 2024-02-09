Minnesota weather: Cooler with flurries Friday; quiet and calmer weekend ahead

Cooler temperatures arrive for Friday with scattered flakes, but a calmer and brighter weekend is on the way.

Temperatures will feel colder than the recent record warmth with a high of 35 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area on Friday, which still remains above average for February.

We could see a few flakes and flurries in the early morning, but they will remain minimal. The blustery breeze at 10-20 mph hangs around as the cloud coverage lingers into the afternoon and overnight hours.

Overnight temperatures dip into the mid-20s for the metro and back into the teens for northern Minnesota.

The weekend looks calm, quiet and bright. Clouds clear out Saturday for an overall bright afternoon, but northern Minnesota could see more cloud coverage. The breeze also calms a bit with a high in the mid-30s.

On Sunday, temperatures warm slightly with highs in the upper 30s, brighter skies, and some passing clouds.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures remain above average with our next chance of precipitation by the end of the week.

Here’s your seven-day forecast: