Minnesota weather: Cooler and bright Thursday; continues to feel more like spring into weekend

The start of February is cooler and bright, but it will feel more like spring by the weekend.

January wrapped up after having the third warmest day of the month on record at 55 degrees. It was also the warmest December-January stretch on record with an average high of 28.2 degrees, beating out the previous record of 27.8 degrees set in 1877-88.

The above-average temperature trend continues into February with highs in the upper 40s for Thursday.

There is early morning fog from the Interstate 94 corridor and south, bringing a dense fog advisory, which remains in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The northeastern wind arrives, bringing some cloud coverage along with it, but it will remain bright. Overnight, the partly cloudy sky sticks around with temperatures in the low 30s.

Friday will likely be the coolest day for the next seven days, with a high of 42 degrees in the metro area. By the weekend, temperatures will start feeling more spring-like, with highs in the upper 40s and some sunshine.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will remain well above average, with occasional sunshine and not a drop of rain in the forecast.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: